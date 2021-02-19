Syria releases Israeli woman in Russian-brokered swap

A young Israeli woman, who was arrested in Syria, has been released under a Russian-brokered prisoner swap.

This came after Israeli authorities released from prison two Syrian shepherds arrested two weeks ago.

An Israeli premier’s office statement said the release of the woman was a result of efforts made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Several days ago, a young Israeli woman crossed the border to Syria. I spoke twice with my friend Russian President Vladimir Putin. I requested his assistance in returning her, and he acted,” the statement quoted Netanyahu as saying.

On Wednesday, Syrian news agency SANA reported that Syria was working to get two more Syrians – Diab Qahmuz and Nihal Al-Maqt – released from Israeli detention through Russian mediation, in exchange for an Israeli woman.

According to Israel's Walla news portal, Qahmuz, who is serving a 14-year sentence since 2016, refused to be transferred to Syria and also refused to stay in Israeli custody.

It said Al-Maqt’s one-year community service sentence was shortened to three months and was released to house arrest in her village Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

