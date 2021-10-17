Syrian National Army ready to restart operations against terrorist groups

The Syrian Liberation Front (SLF) branch of the Syrian National Army, announced Saturday that it is ready to restart military operations against terror organizations.

The Liberation Front said on Twitter that it is "determined to clear our regions from all terrorist organizations, especially PKK, PYD and ISIS."

It also emphasized that the front's support to Turkey on the ground would continue.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN estimates.

AA