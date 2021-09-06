Taliban in complete control of Afghanistan's Panjshir: Spokesman

The Taliban said on Monday they have taken control of Afghanistan's Panjshir, the only province the group had not seized during its sweep last month.

In a statement, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Panjshir has been "completely conquered," assuring residents that they would be safe.

"We give full assurance to the honorable people of Panjshir that they will not be discriminated against, they are all our brothers ...," he said.

Anti-Taliban forces in the northern province were led by former vice president Amrullah Saleh, and the son of late mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud.

AA