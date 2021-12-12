Tunisia protest group calls for rallies to mark revolution anniversary

A protest group has called for demonstrations on Friday to mark the 11th anniversary of the Tunisian revolution.

In a statement on Sunday, the “Citizens Against Coup” initiative called for the restoration of the elected parliament and defending the country’s constitution.

The protest group renewed calls for setting a date for holding early parliamentary and presidential elections as an exit from the country's ongoing political crisis.

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority. While he insists that his exceptional measures are meant to "save" the country, his critics accuse him of orchestrating a coup.

Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring revolutions, has been seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among Arab countries which witnessed popular revolutions toppling ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya, and Yemen.