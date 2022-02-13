Tunisian decree bans judges from striking

A decree issued by Tunisian President Kais Saied to form a new judicial watchdog bans any strike by judges.

On Saturday, Saied signed a 31-article decree to establish a provisional Supreme Judiciary Council to replace the dissolved body.

The decree includes an article that “prohibits judges from striking or engaging in organized action that might cause disturbance or disrupt the workflow at courts.”

The decree also grants the Tunisian president the authority to relieve any judge of their professional duties based on a report from the prime minister or the justice minister.

The Supreme Judicial Council is an independent constitutional body whose tasks include ensuring the independence of the judiciary, holding judges accountable, and granting them professional promotions.

Tension has marred Saied’s relations with the council, with the Tunisian leader criticizing the judiciary over delays in issuing rulings in cases of corruption and terrorism.

Last July, Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority amid mounting public anger over economic stagnation and political paralysis.

While Saied insists that his "exceptional measures" were meant to "save" the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.

Tunisia had been seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among Arab countries which witnessed popular revolutions toppling ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya, and Yemen.