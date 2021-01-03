Turkey: 3 YPG/PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in N.Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The ministry said on Twitter that two terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone, south of Turkey's border, while another attempted to launch an attack in the Operation Euphrates Shield area.

They were neutralized by Turkey's "hero commandos," it added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

AA