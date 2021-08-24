Turkey provides education in northern Syria with around 700 schools

With five years passing since the start of Turkey's Euphrates Shield anti-terror operation in northern Syria, Turkey has enabled people in the region to receive an education at approximately 700 schools.

Turkey attaches great importance to ensuring that those living in areas liberated from the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization benefit from their right to an education.

In the fifth year of the operation, the traces of terrorism were erased in the region and the quality of education increased through Turkey’s efforts.

Idle schools were renovated and new schools were built in the region. Last year, nearly 200,000 students received an education at around 700 schools that were renovated and equipped with the support of Turkey’s National Education Ministry.

The curriculum determined by the Syrian interim government is being taught in schools where more than 8,500 teachers were employed last year.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Gaziantep University is carrying out higher education activities in northern Syria, and two faculties and one vocational school have been established in the region.

A medical school and a vocational school of health services in the northern town of Cobanbey will also be established. The health personnel who will be trained will contribute to the services provided to the people of the region.

Bera Molla, one of the locals in the al-Bab region, told Anadolu Agency that education institutions had been badly damaged during the civil war.

"After the Euphrates Shield Operation, the schools in the region were repaired and made ready for education. The quality of education increased with the support provided,” Molla said.

Zekeriya Ahmed, another local, said children had the opportunity to continue their education.

Students can receive a real education and diploma after the operation, Ahmed said. He also thanked the Turkish authorities for their support.

Huseyin Ayid, another local, said Daesh/ISIS has used schools for terrorist purposes and turned schools into prisons and weapons depots.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.