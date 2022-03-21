Turkish, Emirati foreign ministers discuss Ukraine in Abu Dhabi

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday met his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and they discussed several issues including the war in Ukraine.

“Discussed bilateral relations & regional developments, especially in Ukraine,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter, sharing a photo from the meeting.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 902 civilians have been killed and around 1,459 injured in Ukraine so far, according to UN estimates. Over 3.38 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began, while some 6.5 million are estimated to be internally displaced in the country.

The top Turkish diplomat is in the United Arab Emirates to address the 16th UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions Forum as a guest of honor upon an invitation by Al Nahyan. Ties between Turkiye and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Abu Dhabi and said Turkiye and the UAE have a common goal of taking bilateral ties to higher levels.

The visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, to Ankara last November was a crucial turning point and led to the announcement of a $10-billion fund for investments in Turkiye.