Türkiye condemns Israel

Foreign Ministry reiterates its call to end attacks, prevent violence, as Ankara invites Tel Aviv to act 'sensibly, responsibly'

Türkiye on late Tuesday strongly condemned the increasing attacks and violence by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank.

Citing Israeli forces' raid on the Jenin refugee camp in West Bank that resulted in killing of seven Palestinians, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the raid on Jenin as well as the violence and intimidation on locals of Huwara town are "unacceptable."

"We reiterate our calls for an end to these attacks and urge to prevent violence, and we invite the Israeli Government to act sensibly and responsibly," said the statement.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 70 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 08 Mart 2023, 02:00