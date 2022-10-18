UAE summons EU mission head over ‘racist’ comments by bloc’s foreign policy chief

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday summoned Emil Paulsen, the acting head of the mission at the EU delegation to the UAE, over recent statements by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“The Office of the High Representative was asked to provide a written explanation of the High Representative’s hurtful and discriminatory comments,” UAE’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The UAE has rejected the “racist” statement by Borrell at the inauguration of the new European Diplomatic Academy which was held on Oct. 14 in Bruges, Belgium, said the ministry.

Describing Borrell’s remarks as “inappropriate and discriminatory,” the ministry said they contribute to a worsening climate of intolerance and discrimination worldwide.

“Borrell’s remarks are a disappointing development that comes at a time when all parties are aware of the importance of respect for other religions, cultures and ethnic groups, as well as values such as pluralism, coexistence and tolerance,” it added.

Borrell has come under fire for describing the world outside Europe as a potentially violent "jungle."

"Europe is a garden," he said in the speech in Belgium, but "most of the rest of the world is a jungle, and the jungle could invade the garden."

