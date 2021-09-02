UK’s Raab, Qatar's Al-Thani hold press conference in Doha

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held talks on Thursday with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on developments in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Doha, Al-Thani said Qatar is exerting efforts to achieve an international consensus on the situation in Afghanistan.

“Qatar is a firm supporter of stability, security” he stressed.

Regarding the resumption of operations at Kabul International Airport, he said there is no clear indication of when it will start operating.

“We are communicating with Turkey regarding the possibility of providing technical support at Kabul Airport,” the Qatari minister said.

For his part, the top British diplomat said the Taliban movement must uphold its commitment to form an inclusive government.

Raab said the UK would not recognizing the Taliban "any time in the foreseeable future."

The British minister, however, said the UK is open for dialogue, adding that creating a safe passage for British citizens is a priority.

Raab also pointed out that the British Embassy in Afghanistan has moved to Doha.

"The Taliban must uphold its commitment to the inclusive government," Raab said, adding that the Taliban will be judged on its "actions, not words."

Meanwhile, the British foreign secretary met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to discuss regional and international developments, particularly the situation in Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by Al-Thani office, Amiri Diwan.

The meeting tackled "bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects of strengthening and developing them,” the statement said, adding that the talks dwelt on regional and international developments, especially the situation in Afghanistan.

