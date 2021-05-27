UN requests $95M for Palestinian territories hit by violence

The UN on Thursday requested nearly $100 million in contributions from member states for violence-hit Palestinian territories.

Humanitarian Coordinator of the occupied Palestinian territory, Lynn Hastings, launched an emergency plan to support those affected by the latest escalation and violence in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

"Along with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, Ms Hastings called on all Member States to contribute generously towards the $95 million plan, to allow for a swift and full implementation over the next three months," according to a statement.

Hastings visited Palestinians who lost homes and livelihoods as a result of Israeli strikes during the conflict with Hamas and "she saw damage to civilian infrastructure which had left 800,000 people without regular access to piped water," said the statement.

"Damage to 54 education facilities undermines children’s access to education, and damage to six hospitals and 11 primary health-care centres hinders the delivery of health services.

"Limited fuel and damage to the electricity network have reduced access to electricity to a daily average of 4-6 hours throughout Gaza, further limiting the provision of these basic services. This comes as health systems are already overburdened by COVID-19," according to the statement.

At least 254 Palestinians were killed, including 39 women and 66 children, and more than 1,900 others were injured in recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.

AA