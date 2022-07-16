US' Biden offers additional $100M to East Jerusalem hospitals

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced an additional $100 million in support for East Jerusalem hospitals during his visit to Augusta Victoria Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Today, I am pleased to announce the United States is committing an additional $100 million to support these hospitals, your staffs that work for the Palestinian people," Biden said.

He added that Palestinians and Israelis "deserve equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity and dignity, and access to health care."

Biden's visit to the hospital in East Jerusalem was done without official Israeli or Palestinian escort.

Later on Friday, Biden is scheduled to visit city of Bethlehem city in the southern occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas before he heads to Saudi Arabia.