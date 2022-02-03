US-led coalition carries out operation in Syria's Idlib

US forces carried out an operation early Thursday in Syria’s Idlib province against an individual suspected to be affiliated with the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group with the support of an F-16 fighter jet and a helicopter.

An airdrop was launched at 01.20 a.m. local time (2220 GMT) from the helicopter to a house near Atma village.

After soldiers ordered those inside the house to evacuate, they surrounded it at 01.50 a.m. (2250 GMT).

Gunshots were then heard from near the house.

While there has been no official statement by the US on the operation, the whereabouts of the individual are still not clear.