US, Saudi Arabia call for deterring Iran's interference

The United States and Saudi Arabia on Saturday called for deterring Iran's interference in the region and preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"President Biden strongly affirmed the United States’ continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s security and territorial defense," said a joint statement following Biden's meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The statement affirmed US commitment to allowing Riyadh "to obtain necessary capabilities to defend its people and territory against external threats."

According to the statement, both countries stressed "the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon."

At several occasions, Iran vehemently denied the accusations of interference in the affairs of the region's countries.

Biden is currently visiting Saudi Arabia at the last stop of his first regional tour since taking office last year. His tour included Israel and the West Bank.