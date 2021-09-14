Witness in Netanyahu's graft trial killed in Greece plane crash

A main prosecution witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu died in a plane crash in Greece, according to Israeli media on Tuesday.

Haaretz newspaper said two people had died in the crash; Haim Garon, the former deputy director of the Communications Ministry, and his wife Esti Garon.

Haim Garon was a main prosecution witness in the case known as "Case 4000", in which Netanyahu is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

On Monday, the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem resumed Netanyahu's corruption trial after a 3-month hiatus.

Greek authorities are investigating the cause of the crash of the single-engine plane, which went down off the island of Samos in the eastern Aegean on Monday.

