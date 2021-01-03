Yemen: Aden airport set to open after attacks

Aden International Airport in southern Yemen is set to open on Sunday, four days after rocket attacks which killed at least 26 people and injured more than 100.

Flights will resume on Sunday upon orders from Transport Minister Abdel-Salam Hameed, the official Saba news agency reported.

“We have a major challenge that requires us to work as a team to resume operations at the airport after this coward terrorist attack,” Hameed said during a visit to the airport on Saturday.

On Wednesday, three blasts rocked the airport as the newly-formed Yemeni government landed in the airport. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the conflict in Yemen has so far claimed the lives of 233,000 people.

