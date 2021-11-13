Yemen rebels control at-Tuhayta district in Hudayda: Source

Houthi rebels on Friday took control of the at-Tuhayta district in Yemen's western al-Hudayda province, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said with government forces withdrawing from the district, Houthi rebels entered the area.

There was no resistance for the rebels in at-Tuhayta, sources said, while adding that the Houthis began to conduct raids against residents who had opposing views shortly after seizing the city.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said coalition warplanes carried out airstrikes in the district and reportedly killed at least four civilians -- three were children.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sana’a.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

The conflict has claimed more than 233,000 lives, according to the UN.