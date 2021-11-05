YPG/PKK planting mines on front lines in N. Syria: Sources

The YPG/PKK terror group is planting mines in northern Syria to strengthen its presence in the region, sources have told Anadolu Agency.

Terrorists are laying landmines on the front lines in Tanab and Julbul regions in the west of Tal Rifaat district of Aleppo, located 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the Turkish border.

The move came after a large number of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines were delivered to the terrorists from four Russian-made ZIL military vehicles, which arrived early Wednesday at the terror outfit's so-called headquarters near Menagh military airbase.

During its anti-terror operations, Turkey, in coordination with Syrian National Army, detected and destroyed a large number of mines in YPG-occupied areas east of the Euphrates.

The terror organization, which captured Tal Rifaat in February 2016 with Russian air support, is attacking Turkish security forces and opposition fighters who are providing security to settlements in the Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch regions.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.