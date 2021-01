While a gendarme helicopter in the Sabiha Gökçen Airport General Aviation apron was trying to move to the parking position, the tail part hit the lighting pole and the helicopter was damaged due to the impact. In the security camera footage of the accident, it is seen that the helicopter started to turn around itself due to the impact and stopped after a short time.

