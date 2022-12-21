2 Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire on Sunday during a military raid in the occupied West Bank, according to local medics.

Israeli forces besieged a house in the city of Nablus to detain a Palestinian father and his son, triggering clashes with local residents, eyewitnesses said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said two Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire and 15 others suffered temporary asphyxiation from gas canisters fired by Israeli forces.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they call "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids often spark clashes with Palestinians, also causing fatalities.