Al Jazeera reporter likely killed mistakenly by soldier, says Israeli army

Army points to 'high possibility' of Shireen Abu Akleh being killed by Israeli gunfire by mistake during clashes with Palestinian gunmen.

The Israeli army on Monday suggested that Al Jazeera's late veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by "wrong" gunfire from an Israeli soldier.

In a statement, it said that after a series of investigations conducted by a specialized professional team, it had not been possible to determine for sure who was responsible for Abu Akleh's killing.

However, it noted a "high possibility" that she was killed by "wrong fire" from soldiers shooting at Palestinian gunmen during clashes.

The army went on to say that the possibility of Abu Akleh being killed by a Palestinian gunmen remained on the table.

