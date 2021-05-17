Death toll in Gaza rises to 200 amid Israeli attacks

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip rose to 200, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday.

The grim number includes 59 children and 35 women, the ministry said in a statement, while 1,305 people have been injured during the offensive.

The Israeli military has staged airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory.

Ten Israelis have also been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

AA