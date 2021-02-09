Egypt opens Gaza crossing in both directions

Egypt on Tuesday opened the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip for the movement of travelers in both directions, according to the Hamas-run Interior Ministry.

A ministry statement said that "passenger buses began to leave the crossing, while returnees will arrive at noon”.

It is unclear how many days the crossing will remain open.

Palestinian factions are currently holding dialogue in Cairo on preparations for elections.

Last week, Egypt opened the crossing for four days in both directions.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Egypt and Hamas agreed to close the crossing. The terminal was sporadically opened for humanitarian causes.

