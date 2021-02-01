Egypt reopens Gaza crossing for four days

Egypt on Monday reopened the Rafah crossing with the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Interior Ministry.

The border terminal will remain open in both directions for four days to allow stranded Palestinians to enter and exit the blockaded enclave, the Hamas-run ministry said in a statement.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in March, the Egyptian authorities have closed the terminal, in cooperation with Hamas, which rules the coastal strip.

Egypt, however, reopens the gate from time to time to allow stranded Palestinians go into and out of the strip.

Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara.

