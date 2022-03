Five Palestinian children died on Saturday in a house fire in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, according to local media.

The state news agency Wafa said the five kids were siblings aged 4-14 who lost their lives in the blaze that broke out in their house in the town of Taffouh.

Their parents suffered serious burns in the accident.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

There was no comment from the Palestinian authorities on the report.