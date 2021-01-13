Israel approves new 530 settler homes in East Jerusalem

he Israeli authorities approved the construction of 530 new settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday.

The new homes include the construction of 400 units in Gilo settlement and 130 in Ramat Shlomo settlement.

The Israeli broadcaster said the building of the new settler homes come “before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, who in the past played a role in freezing settlement construction in Jerusalem”.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has instructed to build 800 settlement units in the West Bank.

Israel has stepped up settlement activities in the occupied West Bank under outgoing US President Donald Trump.

AA