Israel detains Palestinian elder for using slingshot

The Israeli army on Friday detained a Palestinian man who appeared in a video last week using a slingshot against the occupation forces.

The Israeli forces were dispersing a rally in Deir Jarir village, near Ramallah city, central West Bank.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that an Israeli force raided the home of Said Arma, 51, in Deir Jarir village and detained him.

Last week, Arma's photos and video went viral on social media platforms.

Palestinians hold rallies regularly against the Israeli settlement activity on their lands.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there illegal.

AA

Last Mod: 08 Ocak 2021, 12:14