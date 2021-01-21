Israeli army detains 17 Palestinians across West Bank

At least 17 Palestinians were detained on Thursday when the Israeli forces stormed several Palestinian cities across the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said the arrests concentrated in southern Hebron and central Ramallah governorates.

It also said former Palestinian parliamentarian Mohammad Badr was among the people detained.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that many Palestinian youths confronted the Israeli forces which opened fire and tear gas canisters.

A Palestinian journalist was shot with a rubber-coated bullet by the Israeli forces when he was covering the Israeli raids, they said.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian estimates, there are 4,400 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 40 women and 170 children, while around 380 of them are held under Israel’s administrative detention policy, which allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial.

