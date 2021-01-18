Israeli army launches raids on Gaza Strip

Israeli fighter jets on Monday morning launched raids on the Gaza Strip, in response to two rockets fired earlier from the enclave.

The warplanes launched raids on "tunnel digging workshops" belonging to the Hamas group, army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Facebook.

He added that the raids came in response to "two rockets launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards the beach area near the city of Ashdod."

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent in the Gaza Strip, Israeli drones and warplanes bombed two spots, located east of Rafah and Khan Yunis cities. No injuries were reported.

AA

Last Mod: 18 Ocak 2021, 11:49