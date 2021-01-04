Israeli forces raid Palestinian hospital in West Bank

Israeli forces raided a hospital in the occupied West Bank on Monday, causing panic among patients, according to the Palestinian health minister.

In a statement, Mai al-Kaili said Israeli soldiers fired stun grenades inside the Thabet Thabet Hospital in the northern city of Tulkarem during the raid.

Al-Kaila condemned the raid as a “new Israeli crime that contradicts all international conventions and norms, and the Geneva conventions”.

She went on to appeal to the international community to "intervene to protect the Palestinian people and put an end to the repeated Israeli assaults”.

According to the minister, Israeli forces attacked three Palestinian hospitals in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip last month.

Earlier Monday, Israeli forces raided several homes in Tulkarem, firing stun grenades and tear gas canisters to disperse protesting youth.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

