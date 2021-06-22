Palestine urges UN to add Israel to 'list of shame' for violating children's rights

Palestine on Monday urged Israel to be added to the "list of shame" of violators of children's rights.

At a weekly Cabinet meeting in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to place Israel on the "list of shame."

"Israel has never stopped killing our children," he said, adding that the latest victim was a 16-year-old boy killed by the Israeli army on June 17.

Shtayyeh also requested that Guterres include the "occupier state" in the blacklist of countries and groups that violate children's rights.

"Israel must be held accountable for its crimes," he said.

On May 21, an Egyptian-brokered truce ended 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza.

The Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Healthcare centers and media offices, as well as schools, were among the structures targeted.

