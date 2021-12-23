Palestinian president receives US national security adviser

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hosted US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, where they discussed the latest political developments.

During their meeting, Abbas reiterated that Israel must end its occupation of the Palestinian territories and stop expanding settlements, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Abbas added that Israel must respect Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, and stop the evictions of Palestinians in neighborhoods of East Jerusalem, which he reminded are "against the law."

Israeli policies undermine the two-state solution, Abbas stressed, while also underlining the importance of strengthening US-Palestinian relations.

Sullivan, for his part, reiterated his country's commitment to the two-state solution.

Sullivan this week traveled to Israel and Palestine joined by Brett McGurk, Deputy Assistant to President Joe Biden and Middle East and North Africa Coordinator, and the State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, Yael Lempert.

Sullivan yesterday met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.