Photographs of children killed in Israeli attacks exhibited in Gaza

An exhibition of photographs of children who lost their lives during the latest Israeli attacks was organized in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

It was held on the wreckage of As-Sekka family's house, which was destroyed in an Israeli attack in Khan Younis by the Hayal Etmeyi Birakirsak (If We Stop Dreaming) Association.

The display included photographs of Palestinian children killed in the attacks, dolls, cardboard models of Israeli warplanes that carried out airstrikes, and door keys which symbolize the right of Palestinians to return to their own land.

Suha al-Astal, a 13-year-old girl at the showcase, told Anadolu Agency that she was very afraid during the attacks, and thought she might die like other children. She hopes such violence is not be repeated.

Yusuf Benat, the vice president of the association, said innocent children died in Gaza, and through this exhibition, they want to express their solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones.

Noting that they organized the exhibition on the rubble of the 4-storey building where approximately 70 people lived, Benat called on the international community to stand by the Palestinians and stop the crimes against children.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect on May 21 ended Israel's 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The air raids killed nearly 300 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction. Health centers and media offices, as well as schools, were among the structures targeted.