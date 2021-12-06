US gives Israel time to annex West Bank: Palestine

Palestine on Monday accused the US administration of giving Israel time to complete its annexation to the occupied West Bank.



"The US management of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict…gives the [Israeli] occupation state time to complete the annexation of the West Bank," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



The ministry called on Washington and the international community to stop the policy of “managing” the conflict.



“It is required to take practical steps to solve the conflict based on the peace international references, and the land-for-peace principle and the vision of the two-state solution," it added.



The ministry went on to condemn the Israeli government’s approval of the building of new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank.



Last week, the Israeli government approved eight settlement plans that include the construction of 1,058 settlement units in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel and the Palestinian Authority to “refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution, including advancing settlement activity."



Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank.



Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.