African Union chief urges Africa-Turkey cooperation against terrorism

Urging strong cooperation between Africa and Turkey against terrorism, the president of the African Union said on Saturday that maintaining peace and security on the continent is imperative for achieving sustainable development.

Addressing the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Saturday, Felix Tshisekedi, who is also the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, affirmed Africa's trust in Turkey's expertise in various sectors, saying: "Africa needs concrete projects in the areas of trade, infrastructure, agricultural development, governance, and health."

"In some parts of Africa, unfortunately, there is instability and insecurity due to terrorist activities. Therefore, it is a must to ensure peace and security in order to move forward," he said, stressing the need for cooperation against terrorism.

Meanwhile, African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said: "Our partnership with Turkey concerns not only Africa but the whole world. Our partnership will bring solutions to major global problems."

Noting the investments of many Turkish firms in different African countries, Mahamat said that bringing that partnership to a strategic level would be a solution for major global issues.

He said according to the second partnership summit declaration in Equatorial Guinea in 2014, the period of 2015-2020 period saw developments in the fields of education, health, infrastructure, tourism, transportation, energy, and climate.

The third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit is a follow-up of events held in 2008 in Istanbul and 2014 in Equatorial Guinea's capital Malabo under the same banner.