Greece ‘deliberately’ eroding Lausanne Peace Treaty: Turkish president

Greece has recently been deliberately eroding terms and conditions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

In a video message on the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, he said: “The terms and conditions of Lausanne Peace Treaty, particularly rights of Turkish minority, have recently been deliberately eroded by Greece.”

“It is not possible for our country to accept this situation, which is incompatible with the principle of good neighborly relations and loyalty to the treaty,” he added.

The Lausanne treaty was signed on July 24, 1923 after the Turkish victory in the War of Independence.

Describing it as one of the founding documents of the Republic of Türkiye, Erdogan emphasized that Ankara has meticulously monitored its implementation over the past 99 years.

“With the Lausanne Peace Treaty, our land borders were drawn, capitulations were abolished, rights of the Turkish minority in Greece were secured, and the non-military status of Greek islands close to our coasts was confirmed,” he said.

Türkiye continues to strengthen its active position in regional and global issues as it takes firm step toward 2023, the 100th anniversary of Lausanne Peace Treaty and foundation of the Republic of Türkiye, he added.

“We are determined to make every effort for lasting peace and tranquility in the region and to protect the rights of our beloved nation,” the president asserted.

Erdogan also expressed his respect for Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, his comrades, martyrs and veterans.