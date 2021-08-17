Turkey among top 3-4 armed drone-making countries worldwide: Erdogan

Turkey is among three or four countries globally that designs, produces, and sells armed unmanned aerial vehicles, the country's president said on Tuesday.

Citing Turkey's development over the past two decades, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country was not only a country that is self-sufficient in terms of its defense industry, but that it also shares its know-how with its friends and allies.

Speaking at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF), one of the world's largest global defense events, Erdogan said Ankara is pleased to share all its defense industry means and capabilities with its friends and allies.

He also underlined that by focusing on the defense industry, Turkey aims to overcome the difficulties posed by global suppliers, as well as "covert and open embargoes".

AA