Major websites around world go down for about 1 hour

Many major websites went down for about an hour around midday European time on Tuesday when Fastly, a large content delivery network, reported a technical failure.

The outage at around 1000GMT affected websites of major news outlets, including Anadolu Agency, CNN, The New York Times, The Financial Times, and The Guardian as well as the UK government’s website and Amazon.

Streaming site Twitch, demand streaming sites HBO Max and Hulu, Reddit, and audio streaming application Spotify were also affected by the outage.

“We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration,” tweeted Fastly.

“Our global network is coming back online,” it added.

AA