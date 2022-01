Toyota outsold General Motors (GM) as the top-selling automaker in the US in 2021 with new vehicle sales of 2.33 million despite a parts supply shortage.

The figure increased 10.4% from 2020, according to a statement from the Japanese automaker on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, GM sold 2.2 million vehicles in the US last year, falling 12.9% from 2020.

With this, Toyota has beaten GM as the US sales leader for the first time since 1931.