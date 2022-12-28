Elon Musk says about 100 Starlink satellites provide internet to Iran

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Twitter, said that about 100 Starlink satellites provide internet support in Iran.

"Approaching 100 Starlinks active in Iran," the 51-year-old business magnate tweeted on Monday in response to images showing Iranian women walking outside with their hair uncovered, which is legally banned in the country.

Earlier, Musk said he would deploy Starlink satellites to allow demonstrators to communicate in Iran, amid continuing protests that erupted after the death of a young woman who was in the custody of morality police after allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.

Starlink, a satellite constellation operated by SpaceX, provides internet access with more than 3,300 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit to 45 countries.

Months-long protests hit Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of morality police this September.