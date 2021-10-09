Facebook, Instagram down again for some users

It comes days after 6-hour global outage which company blamed on 'faulty configuration change'.

Facebook, Instagram down again for some users

Some users were unable to access Facebook and Instagram on Friday, for the second time in a week. 

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said in a statement on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook-owned Instagram, the photo and video sharing platform, also acknowledged that "some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now."

It apologized, saying: "We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix."

It comes four days after a global outage, which Facebook blamed on a “faulty configuration change.” Facebook as well as WhatsApp and Instagram were not accessible for around six hours.

AA

Hüseyin Demir

Hüseyin Demir

Editör

YORUM EKLE
Gönder