Facebook, Instagram down again for some users

Some users were unable to access Facebook and Instagram on Friday, for the second time in a week.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said in a statement on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook-owned Instagram, the photo and video sharing platform, also acknowledged that "some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now."

It apologized, saying: "We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix."

It comes four days after a global outage, which Facebook blamed on a “faulty configuration change.” Facebook as well as WhatsApp and Instagram were not accessible for around six hours.

