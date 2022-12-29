Scientists shed light on past centuries, millennia with discoveries in 2022

Scientists made remarkable discoveries over the past year in the fields of archeology and paleontology.

Major findings include the first swimming dinosaur, the earliest-known human fossils in Spain, and the oldest predator discovered so far.

The remains of a carnivorous dinosaur resembling modern birds that dive but do not fly, like penguins, with an aerodynamic body, were unearthed at a dig site in Mongolia.

As the first found specimen of a non-avian theropod, a two-legged carnivorous dinosaur, the species was called Natovenator polydontus, or "many-toothed swimming hunter."

Separately, scientists in Zimbabwe found the remains of what further examination revealed to be the oldest known fossil in Africa, dating back about 201-252 million years.

In northern Spain, fossilized human remains were discovered from 1.4 million years ago -- the oldest on record in Europe.

Oldest known predator fossil found in England

Two more archaeological discoveries in the UK included the remains of Europe's largest-ever land-based carnivorous dinosaur and oldest-known fossil of a predator.

Paleontologists also discovered a new species of armless dinosaur in Argentina called Guemesia ochoai.

Stunning bronze statues found in Italy

Perfectly preserved bronze statues dating back some 2,300 years were also unearthed in the Tuscany region of central Italy.

Another discovery took place on the island of Borneo in South Asia after scientists found the remains of a human skeleton dated at 31,000 years, with one leg cut off.

Due to its shape, experts reported that this could be the first amputation in history.

Ship dating back 222 years appeared in US

The wreck of a wooden ship dating back to the 1800s was also found in the US state of Florida after the sand around it was eroded by lapping waves.

The vessel, estimated to be 25-30 meters (between 80 feet to 100 feet) in length, remained under the sand until coastal erosion due to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole brought it to the surface.

Meanwhile, Egyptian archaeologists unearthed the remains of a Roman temple dedicated to Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula.