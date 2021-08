Turkey’s Abdullah Ozturk clinched a gold medal in table tennis at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Monday.

Ozturk, 31, beat South Korea's Kim Young-gun 3-1 in the Class 4 gold medal match in Tokyo to secure Turkey’s first gold medal of the Paralympics.

This is the Turkish athlete’s third Paralympic medal, having previously won gold in the same category at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and another bronze.

AA