Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight final at Tokyo Olympics

World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Surmeneli made history at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.

By defeating China’s Gu Hong, Surmeneli sealed the first-ever Olympics medal in boxing for Turkey at Kokugikan Arena in the Japanese capital.

Surmeneli, 23, became world champion at the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

“It's gold for Turkey! Busenaz Surmeneli is the inaugural women's Boxing welterweight Olympic champion and Turkey's first ever gold in the sport!” wrote the official Olympics Twitter account.

AA