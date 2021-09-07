Davide De Bortoli wins 2021 European Motocross Championship

Racing in Turkey on Tuesday, Italy’s Davide De Bortoli won the second race in the 2021 European Motocross Championship (EMX Open) after securing the European title with 3rd place with a time of 30:50.955 in the first race.

The Honda rider then claimed the second race with a time of 30:09.919, grabbed 20-25 points in the two MXGP of Afyon, Turkey races, and won the 2021 EMX Open with 249 points.

Dercourt, another Honda rider, took first place in the race with a finish of 30:31.572 and placed second in the second race with 30:12.038, while KTM racer Tomasz Wysocki of Poland came in second in the first race with a time of 30:34.133, and placed third with 30:15.279 in the second race of the day.

Speaking to reporters, De Bortoli said he was very happy to be champion but added he wished his family and friends could have been with him.

Nicolas Dercourt of France took second spot in the championship classification with 214 points, while Simone Croci of Italy placed third with 199 points.

Honda finished at the top in the manufacturers classification with 289, while Husqvarna placed second with 248 and KTM placed third with 198 points.

