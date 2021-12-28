Galatasaray announce transfer of Mostafa Mohamed

Galatasaray on Monday announced the transfer of Mostafa Mohamed, signing a contract with the Egyptian striker until 2025.

The Lions announced that they used the purchase option for Mohamed, who joined the club in February from Zamalek Sporting Club.

They added that they will pay $4 million to the Egyptian club on July 1, 2022.

Galatasaray will pay $900,000 for the 2022/2023 season, $1 million for the 2023/2024 season and $1.2 million for the 2024/2025 to Mohamed.

The 24-year-old player has scored 14 goals in 45 games for Galatasaray.