Morocco football team get hero's welcome in Rabat

Morocco, the first African football team to have reached the FIFA World Cup semifinals, were given a hero's welcome in the capital Rabat on Tuesday.

Thousands of Moroccan people, who were wearing the team jerseys and carrying flags, flocked to Mohammed V and Hassan II avenues in Rabat to greet the Atlas Lions, who came in fourth in this winter's World Cup.

At least 8,000 police officers were deployed for safety.

Morocco amazed the globe by reaching the semifinals in the 2022 World Cup.

In the semis, France beat Morocco 2-0 to send the Atlas Lions to the third-place playoff, where the African team lost to Croatia 2-1 to end their World Cup campaign without a medal but in the fourth spot.