Stefan Kuntz will be the new manager of Turkey, the Turkish Football Federation announced on Sunday.

A signing ceremony will be held in Istanbul on Monday.

The 58-year-old German is set to replace Senol Gunes, whose stint ended with mutual consent after a string of poor results that culminated in this month’s 6-1 World Cup qualifier loss to the Netherlands.

Kuntz previously coached Germany’s Under-21 team.

