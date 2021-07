Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel won a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle event at the European Junior Championships in Rome on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old broke the European Juniors record in 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8.21.91.

Tuncel also broke her own championship record.

Beril Bocekler, another Turkish national, finished 2nd with 8.33.52, and won silver.

The bronze medal was won by Italian Giulia Vetrano.

